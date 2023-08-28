DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people appeared in court on Monday for their alleged role in a shooting over the weekend that left eight people wounded near a local festival in Boston.

At least four suspects were arraigned in Dorchester District Court, two days after a shooting broke out by the Caribbean Festival on Saturday morning, just as a parade was stepping off.

Boston police say the shooting in the area of Blue Hill and Talbot avenues was between rival gang members, and left six men and two women suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

Police later arrested Gerald Vick, 30, and Dwayne Francis, 30, both of Dorchester, as well as one of the males shot, Sebastian Fernandez, 21.

Authorities also arrested a 17 year old who was seen fleeing the scene on video obtained by police. Officers were able to later locate and take the individual into custody, after they were allegedly found with a handgun.

In court on Monday, the attorney representing Francis claimed their client was wrongly arrested and that he was not a gang member and had no record. A judge later set bail for the 30 year old at $10,000.

Meanwhile, Vick was ordered to be held without bail.

Members of the community who have information or video from Saturday’s shooting are asked to contact District B-3 detectives at (617) 343-4700 or it can be shared anonymously at the Boston Police Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

Arraignment underway for Gerald Vick Jr…he’s second of four suspects arrested in connection with 8 people shot at the Caribbean Festival in Dorchester over the weekend…Vick is held without bail #7news pic.twitter.com/jHiKwAkT6l — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) August 28, 2023

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)