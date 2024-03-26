BOLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police identified the two men arrested Monday in a road rage hammer attack in Bolton.

Javier Vargas, 23, of Dracut, and Juan Marin, 28, also of Dracut, were both arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and a single count of disorderly conduct.

State troopers responding to a reported fight with a weapon in the breakdown lane of the southbound side of the highway around 2 p.m. Monday determined a tractor-trailer driver had suffered serious injuries in a hammer attack stemming from alleged road rage, according to police.

After issuing a BOLO for the vehicle involved, police say Vargas and Marin were stopped and detained in Marlboro by Marlboro police. A third occupant of the vehicle, a female, was not charged.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was identified as a 28-year-old man from Maine. According to authorities his injuries were serious but non-life-threatening.

Both Vargas and Marin posted bail and were scheduled for arraignment in Clinton District Court.

