HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Law enforcement have identified two men charged in connection with a shooting in Holyoke that left a pregnant woman in critical condition, whose infant child later died.

Alejandro Ramos, 22, and Johnluis Sanchez, 30, both Holyoke residents, were identified by the Hampden District Attorney’s Office as suspects involved in a shooting on Sargeant Street Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities said an altercation involving three male suspects led up to the shooting, which resulted in a round striking a pregnant woman sitting in a bus nearby.

The woman was left in critical condition and according to officials, her infant later passed away after being delivered and needing life-saving medical care.

The DA’s office said all suspects involved had since been identified, with one taken to a hospital, while another was brought into custody.

In an update Thursday morning, the office said Ramos was to be arraigned in Holyoke District Court and that he would be charged with murder, with other charges expected.

Sanchez, who was hospitalized after the shooting, is also expected to be arraigned on a murder charge “when his condition allows,” the DA’s office stated in an update.

Details on the other male suspect involved in the incident have not yet been released.

