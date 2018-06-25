Suspects in 2017 Braintree hotel murder ordered held without bail

BRAINTREE, MA (WHDH) - Two of the four suspects accused of killing 19-year-old Reina Rodriguez in a Braintree hotel last year have been ordered held without bail, an official said.

Kentavious Coleman, 20, and Kenyonte Galmore, 22, pleaded not guilty in Norfolk Superior Court Monday to charges including murder, unarmed robbery, kidnapping, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit unarmed robbery, according to a spokesman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

Two other suspects, Juana Rivera, 20, and Jason McLeod, 35, have already pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and human trafficking in connection with Rodriguez’s death.

Rodriguez was found dead and bound with telephone cords in a hotel room at the Braintree Hyatt Place Hotel in June 2017.

Judge Thomas Connors ordered Coleman and Galmore held without bail.

Each is due back in Norfolk Superior Court on July 26 for pretrial conference.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)