Suspects in Braintree hotel murder arrive in MA to face charges

Two of the four suspects in the 2017 murder of Reina Rodriguez, have been returned to Massachusetts, from custody in Mississippi to face charges.

Kentavious Coleman, 20, and Kenyonte Galmore, 22, are expected to be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court on Monday, at 2 p.m.

Heretofore, Juana Rivera, 20, and Jason McLeod, 35, pled not guilty to charges of murder and human trafficking respectively.

Regarding his relationship with Rodriguez, McLeod is also charged with deriving support from prostitution.

Rodriguez was found dead in a hotel room at the Braintree Hyatt Place Hotel just over a year ago. She was bound with telephone cords.

