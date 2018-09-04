Suspects in break-in that resulted in death of dog surrender

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say the two men who allegedly broke into a Winter Harbor home and killed a dog have turned themselves in to police.

Police say they believe 37-year-old Nathan Burke and 22-year-old Justin Chipman broke into Phillip Torrey’s home while he was out of town. WGME-TV reports Torrey says his dog, “Franky,” was later found dead from a gunshot on a nearby shore.

Torrey says he knows both suspects, and says he hopes they get “everything that they can get.”

Winter Harbor Police Chief Danny Mitchell said Friday night that police plan to charge them with burglary and are considering further charges in consultation with the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.

