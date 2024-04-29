BOSTON (WHDH) - Four people arrested Friday in connection with a burglary ring will be arraigned in court Monday.

The break-ins date back to 2018 and targeted families of Indian or South Asian backgrounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

In total, Ryan said the group stole jewelry and gems from at least 43 homes in 25 cities and towns spanning parts of Middlesex County, the North Shore, the South Shore and beyond.

Ryan described the alleged burglary ring as “sophisticated” and thanked law enforcement for their efforts to arrest the alleged burglars. She identified the individual people who were arrested as Jovan Lemon, 29; Paul Lemon, 30; Steven Berdugo, 28, and Paul Miller, 46.

