HARVARD, MASS. (WHDH) - The people wanted in connection to Thursday’s robbery of a FedEx driver in Harvard are now in custody, per police.

Police say four people were arrested in Rhode Island.

Rhode Island State Police say the car involved in the crime crossed state lines Friday afternoon and crashed.

The crash sent one person to the hospital.

Investigators say several people jumped out of the car and ran off.

They were eventually caught, police said.

