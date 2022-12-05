Two suspects accused in a Martha’s Vineyard bank robbery last month got away with $39,000 in cash during the heist, according to new details revealed in federal court.

Court documents say that investigators also found evidence at a nearby farm, including a burn pile that contained pieces of burned white plastic consistent with the masks the suspects were wearing.

Investigators also found two buried guns near the pile that matched the guns seen on surveillance video.

The suspects are due in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

