Suspects in ‘moving gun battle’ in Cambridge ordered held without bail

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two suspects involved in what police described as a “moving gun battle” Thursday in Cambridge were ordered held without bail Friday.

Police say Ladjuan Guichard, 20, and Joekeem Nelson, 23, got into a shootout in broad daylight.

Officers responding to the area of Chestnut and Sidney streets about 2:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and learned that one of the vehicles involved in the shooting had fled the scene, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Nelson suffered non-life-threatening.

He was taken to a local hospital and charged with armed assault to murder, reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police.

Guichard was charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building and carrying a firearm without a license, police say.

Both plead not guilty Friday.

Rattled residents were forced to shelter in place during the ordeal.

Carolyn Cania described the end of Thursday’s rolling shootout that came to a crashing conclusion on Chestnut Street in Cambridge, a short distance from the Cambridgeport Children’s Center where, as executive director, she had everyone shelter in place.

“It was scary to know we could’ve been walking around with children and something could’ve happened because we go to the park down the street,” Cania said.

It was an off-duty officer headed to work who witnessed the bullets flying between two cars and radioed for help.

Investigators recovered a weapon that was stolen from Virginia. Guichard’s attorney had little to say following the court proceedings.

“I’m not going to make a comment. I’m not going to try this in the press,” he said.

The violence was way too close for comfort, Cania says. She’s thankful everyone’s OK, especially her students and staff at the Children’s Center.

“They’re all safe and sound,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)