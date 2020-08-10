Suspects in stolen truck accused of robbing ATM, confronting witness with gun

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A group driving a stolen truck is accused of robbing an ATM and brandishing a gun when confronted by a witness in Hingham early Sunday morning

Officers were called to the Bank of America on 95 Sgt. William B. Terry Drive around 3 a.m. after an ATM was broken into, according to a release issued by the police department. Upon arrival, they found the drive-up ATM door open and its contents missing.

Shortly thereafter, a resident on nearby Bayberry Road called to report that a pick-up truck had driven onto their street dragging metal chains.

When the resident went outside to investigate, they told police they saw three men wearing masks and moving cash from the truck to an awaiting car.

They also reported seeing cash falling out of the truck onto the ground.

The resident said they confronted the men and that is when one of them lifted their shirt to reveal a firearm tucked into his waistband.

The men took off in the car and left the white pick-up behind.

The suspects, four in total, were described as black males wearing black masks and black sweatshirts.

That truck is registered to a resident of the Hingham Shipyard and was reported stolen before the ATM break-in.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information, including any video that may be of assistance, please contact police at 781-741-1443.

