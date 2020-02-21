Suspects in Wayland Lamborghini heist facing charges in connection with stabbing, multi-town crime spree

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three suspects accused of stealing a pair of Lamborghinis from Herb Chambers in Wayland early Tuesday morning are now facing charges in connection with a stabbing in Cambridge and a crime spree that targeted gas stations and markets in several Bay State communities, authorities announced Friday.

Elijah McKinney, 18, of Cambridge, Christian Virgile, 18, of Malden, and a 17-year-old juvenile from Cambridge have been charged in connection with a slashing and stabbing that occurred on Hingham Street around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Cambridge police said.

The stabbing victim, whose name has not been released, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Virgile and the juvenile broke the dealership’s window with a rock around 3 a.m. before obtaining the keys to two Lamborghinis they then took from the front lot, according to Wayland Police Lt. Sean Gibbons.

The suspects proceeded to take the high-end vehicles on a 22-mile joyride from Wayland to Malden that ended when one Lamborghini smashed into the back of a red Kia that was stopped at the intersection of Pearl and Charles streets, causing a chain-reaction crash with the second Lamborghini.

The base model for the type of SUVs that were stolen is around $200,000 each, Gibbons said.

McKinney was taken into custody at the scene. Virgile and the other unnamed suspect fled from the crash scene, touching off a massive search, Malden police said.

Virgile was nabbed on Thursday night, while the juvenile suspect remains at large.

A lengthy investigation also linked all three suspects to a crime spree that targeted gas stations and markets in Cambridge, Medford, Somerville, Melrose, Belmont, Wakefield, and Wayland, police said. ATMs, cash registers, and lottery tickets were said to be stolen during the spree.

Police did not detail the exact charges that the three individuals are facing.

All of the alleged incidents remain under investigation.

