QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a group of three men believed to be responsible for the armed robberies of two 7-Eleven stores on the South Shore Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the 95 Washington St. store in Norwell around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, where they learned that three males had just entered the store, showed two handguns, and demanded cash from the clerk, according to Norwell police.

Police described the men as between 5’8″‘” and 5’10” and, according to the clerk, they spoke only in Spanish.

Authorities said the robbers emptied out the register, taking off with $500.

Roughly 20 minutes later, a similar scene played out in Quincy, this time at the 7-Eleven store on Franklin Street.

Quincy Police said three armed men robbed that store as well before running off.

Not long after, officers said they tried to pull over a blue Hyundai, which was reported to have been stolen. The car sped off then crashed nearby, the three men inside running away once again.

Police said evidence found at the crash site is likely tied to the 7-Eleven robberies, but the robbers remain on the run.

