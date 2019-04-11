Suspects plead not guilty in burglary of hospitalized veteran’s Marlborough home

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man and woman accused of burglarizing the Marlborough home of an elderly Vietnam War veteran while he recovers from injuries sustained in a fire pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.

Joseph Migliaccio, 35, and Sarah Hampton, 31, both of Sudbury, are facing two counts of breaking and entering a building during the daytime to commit a felony and two counts of larceny from a disabled or elderly person.

They were released on bail under the conditions that they have no contact with the victim and they stay away from his home.

Migliaccio and Hampton are accused of breaking into the Lake Shore home of a 68-year-old veteran who has been in a medically induced coma at Massachusetts General Hospital since suffering severe burns while burning brush on April 2.

“It’s a tough one for us and that’s why our detectives have been working so hard over the last few days trying to come to an end conclusion to this,” Marlborough Police Sgt. Daniel Campbell said.

The thefts are alleged to have occurred two separate times – April 5 and 7 – and were captured on home surveillance video that the veteran’s son shared with police.

“The video surveillance was very helpful for us,” Campbell said. “That’s really what led the investigation in this direction where we were able to possibly get an identification, and then speaking with other neighboring communities were able to ID one of the suspects.”

Both Hampton and Migliaccio were aware the man who lived at the residence had been injured in a fire and would not be home, police said.

Migliaccio spoke with reporters Wednesday and said he had permission to take things from the home.

“Because we have our friendship and his son doesn’t know about the friendship,” he claimed. “His son doesn’t know the relationship that me, Geno and Sarah have.”

Police say all of the items that were allegedly stolen have been recovered.

