Suspects sought after 2 Lamborghinis stolen from Wayland dealership crash in Malden

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A young man has been arrested and two suspects are still being sought in connection with the thefts of two Lamborghini SUVs that were stolen from a dealership in Wayland overnight and later found crashed in Malden.

The two suspects wanted in relation to the theft at Herb Chambers Lamborghini fled from the crash scene near the intersection of Pearl and Charles streets, touching off a massive search, according to the Malden Police Department.

Elijah McKinney, 18, of Cambridge, was taken into custody at the scene.

McKinney was arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He was placed under house arrest and ordered to stay away from the dealership after pleading not guilty.

Officers responding to an alarm at the Wayland dealership around 3 a.m. learned the suspects broke the dealership’s window with a rock before obtaining the keys to two vehicles they then took from the front lot, according to Wayland Police Lt. Sean Gibbons.

Officers soon after stopped a car believed to be involved with the break-in and brought two juveniles back to the police station for questioning.

The heist suspects then allegedly took the high-end vehicles on a 22-mile joyride from Wayland to Malden that ended when one Lamborghini smashed into the back of a red Kia that was stopped at a traffic light, causing a chain-reaction crash with the second Lamborghini.

The base model for the type of SUVs that were stolen is around $200,000 each, Gibbons said.

Malden police say there is no threat to the safety of residents as officers continue to scour city neighborhoods for the suspects.

George K. Regan, a spokesperson for The Herb Chambers Companies, released a statement that read, “The Herb Chambers Companies would like to thank the Wayland Police and other agencies for their quick response and outstanding work. Our technology resources were helpful in this case and we will continue to work with and support investigators as the case moves forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

