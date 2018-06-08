Suspects sought after 75-year-old Uber driver viciously beaten in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emily Maynard Miller teared up when she described the attack that left her father, Henry, with a massive gash on his head and bruises and cuts on his arms, elbows and hands.

“It’s my dad,” she said. “I don’t know what to say, to hear your 75-year-old dad was injured.”

The 75-year-old, who drives for Uber, was found after he suffered a heart attack in Dorchester, Miller said.

“The nurses said he was found driving Uber, that someone ripped him from his car and, at the time, I was told he was beaten and went into cardiac arrest,” she recalled.

Miller reported her father missing Wednesday when he never came home from his Uber shift the night before, she said. A detective later called saying a man matching her dad’s description had been rushed to the hospital.

When she got there, she couldn’t believe it.

“Just pain and desperation in his eyes,” she said.

Her father’s Uber account shows Tuesday night he was headed to Codman Square in Dorchester when the ride was canceled, according to Miller. Police told 7News they got a call about a carjacking around midnight that night at Washington and Dunlap streets. Miller said his car was found down the street from where the attack happened.

Getting answers from Henry Miller has been difficult because he doesn’t remember what happened. After this attack, they’ve had to set up notes in his hospital room so he can remember what day it is, Miller said.

She’s pleading for help now to find out who is responsible.

“I’d like to find a witness, anybody that lives there — cameras, someone who can help,” she says. “I want to find these people. I want them in jail.”

Miller added that her father has received thousands of “Likes” as an Uber driver. Now, the family is hoping that somebody is able to provide the right tip that leads to the arrest of whoever attacked him.

“He’s amazing,” she said. “He’s my best friend. I don’t know what I’d do without him. And I almost lost him for nothing. For a little tiny joyride.”

Henry, an Army veteran, is currently receiving hospice care for a lung issue after attackers stole his medication. They also reportedly stole his wallet and phones.

Anyone interested in helping out can visit Henry’s GoFundMe page.

