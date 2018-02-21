Suspects sought after benches, statues and gravestones are vandalized in Methuen

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — Police are looking for the suspects behind a crime spree in Methuen that left statues, benches and gravestones at the animal cemetery vandalized.

Police believe the vandals struck sometime Sunday night. Among the damage left behind was stone benches toppled over outside a church and a 300-pound statue at the library knocked over. The statue was part of the original library that was built in the 19th century.

Tombstones at the Hillside Acre Animal Cemetery were also defaced. Police said they are especially concerned about the vandalism at the cemetery because they have two dogs buried in the section for law enforcement and military dogs.

Police said they have been unable to find any surveillance video of the vandalism but are hoping someone comes forward with information to help them.

