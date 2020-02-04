WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Animal control is looking for those responsible for setting a trap that left a wild animal with major trauma in Weymouth on Sunday.

The trap was located in the area of Bridge Street, Pratt Avenue and Newton Court with a wild animal caught inside.

Weymouth police say this kind of trap is illegal and dangerous to not only wildlife but also household pets and people.

Anyone who sees one of these traps or has information about the recent incident is asked to call Animal Control Officer Mike Parker at 781-335-1212 or email mparker@weymouth.ma.us.

