Suspects sought after man beaten with baseball bat in daylight attack at Chelsea park

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) – Police are searching for a pair of individuals suspected of attacking a man in broad daylight and beating him with a baseball bat at a park in Chelsea on Monday morning, officials said.

Troopers responding to Mary O’Malley State Park near Admirals Hill around 11:30 a.m. found the victim near a tennis court suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The victim, described as a man his 20s, suffered a blunt trauma injury to his head, Chelsea Police Chief Brian Kyes said in a tweet.

The victim, an off duty security guard for Alliance Security, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“This afternoon we were notified by law enforcement officials that an off-duty employee of ours was a victim of a senseless crime,” said Alliance Operations Manager Martin K. Michaelman, Sr. “Our supports, thoughts, and prayers are with him and his family.”

The suspects reportedly tossed the bat in Island End River before fleeing down Commandants Way toward Spruce Street. It was later recovered by a state police dive team.

One suspect is described as a husky Hispanic man in his early 20s. He was said to be wearing a black shirt, black shorts, and a black hat.

The second suspect is described as a white woman in her early 20s with dirty blonde hair. She was said to be wearing green shorts.

An investigation is ongoing.

