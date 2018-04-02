Suspects sought in car arson in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WHHD) — Police are looking for the suspects who intentionally set a car on fire in Springfield.

The fire happened at 9:48 p.m. Sunday evening on Whittier Street. The 1999 VW Beetle was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad ruled the fire arson. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Police Department.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)