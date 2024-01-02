Police arrested three people in Dedham Monday after a routine traffic stop escalated in Boston, resulting in a close call for two state police troopers.

Police said the troopers initiated the traffic stop and were trying to speak to the driver when he sped off. Though the troopers were struck, both escaped serious injury.

State troopers quickly got three men in handcuffs, swarming the area around a Holiday Inn in Dedham as they did so.

Tylique K. Ortiz-Howard, 25, of Brockton, was charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Failure to Stop for Police, Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Number Plate Violation, Window Obstruction Violation, Possession of a Class E Narcotic, Marked Lanes Violation, and Driving without License in Possession.

According to authorities, when Ortiz-Howard was placed in a cell troopers recovered a pink pill that he had attempted to flush down the toilet.

Tristian D. Howard, 21, of Brockton, was charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Accessory After the Fact of a Felony.

Luis F. Santos, 24, of New Bedford, was charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Accessory After the Fact of a Felony.

