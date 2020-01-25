Suspects wanted after clerk is stabbed in NH store robbery

RINDGE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Rindge, New Hampshire are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an armed robbery that turned violent on Friday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a shooting around 9:40 p.m. at North of The Border convenience store found that a store clerk had been stabbed, officials said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Henry Heywood Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in the abdomen, according to police.

The clerk was working in the store when two masked individuals wearing dark colored clothing jumped the counter and attacked him, police said.

During the robbery one suspect wielded an knife and the other a black handgun, according to police.

The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rindge police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)