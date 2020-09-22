MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for the suspects who allegedly robbed a man waiting for a city bus after hitting him on the side of the head in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The 29-year-old victim reported to police Monday around 9:50 p.m. that two men had approached him at Victory Park before taking his phone, according to Manchester police.

One of the suspects is described as a white male, standing 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighing between 215 and 230 pounds, with short brown or black hair. He reportedly had a muscular building and tribal tattoo sleeves on both arms.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and black basketball shorts.

The second suspect is described as a white male, standing 5-feet, 6-inches tall, weighing 100 pounds, with red hair down to his ears and a red goatee with a mustache and soul patch.

He was last seen wearing a Hi-Vis coat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711 or the Crime line at 603-624-4040.

