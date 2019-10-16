Suspects who allegedly attacked nursing student outside Salem restaurant face judge

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two of four people who were arrested after a nursing student was brutally beaten outside a popular restaurant in Salem early Saturday morning faced a judge on Wednesday.

Xavier Negron, 27, of Revere, and 25-year-old Amanda Ricko, of Peabody, were arraigned in Salem District Court on charges including two counts of assault and battery and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Both Negron and Ricko were released on bail but were ordered to wear GPS bracelets and stay away from the victim.

Officers responding to a report of a fight in progress on Essex Street around 1 a.m. observed two women fighting outside The Village Tavern, according to the Salem Police Department.

Police say officers first arrested Ricko, who was brawling with Jayda Byrne when they arrived at the scene.

Byrne, a nursing student at Salem State University and a Woburn native, told 7NEWS that she was walking to her car with a friend when they got dragged into an ongoing altercation outside the restaurant.

Byrne says she lost teeth and suffered lacerations to her head, in addition to being left with a concussion and body bruising.

Police say Negron grabbed Byrne and slamming her head into the pavement, allowing Ricko to kick the victim as she lay helpless on the ground.

William Martines, 20, of Billerica, who is a friend of Byrne’s, was arrested after he allegedly approached one of the officers and shoved him in the chest during the scuffle.

He claimed he was just trying to help his friend.

Witnesses told police that Negron initiated a fight with Martines by chasing him around and punching him in the face.

Martines was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and a city ordinance violation. It’s not clear when he’ll face a judge.

Negron’s 46-year-old father — Angel — was also said to be seen punching Martines and Byrne. He will be summonsed to court at a later date for two counts of assault and battery.

Following the court proceedings, the victim’s mother told 7NEWS that her daughter didn’t deserve to be hurt.

“She’s a 20-year-old, a good kid. A straight-A student becoming a nurse at Salem State,” Diane Byrne said. “I can’t get it out of my mind. A father punching her after she was knocked out. Justice will get served.”

An investigation is ongoing.

