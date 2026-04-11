BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspended Massachusetts state trooper who is already facing charges was arrested in connection with events last month and will be arraigned on Monday.

Michael Gagnon was arrested on charges of unlawful wiretapping and violating an abuse prevention order in connection with an incident on March 10, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

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