Suspended trooper accused of dealing, using drugs issued dishonorable discharge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspended Massachusetts state trooper accused of dealing and using drugs resigned Friday amid an internal affairs investigation and has been issued a dishonorable discharge, officials said.

As termination proceedings were underway for Leigha Genduso for providing untruthful information during her hiring process — including her connection to and participation in narcotics dealing and her own drug use — she resigned, state police spokesman David Procopio said in a statement Friday night.

“Information gathered in the investigation, including Ms. Genduso’s own statements, indicate that she did not disclose her past involvement in a drug dealing operation to any member of the Massachusetts State Police and that she made demonstrably false statements regarding her past involvement in criminal activities on the application,” the statement read.

“Under the leadership of Col. Kerry Gilpin, the Massachusetts State Police recently created a new checklist for the background check process, and broadened the questionnaire for recruit candidates to include questions about involvement in any criminal investigation, even if the candidate was not charged with a crime. The Department additionally has held initial discussions with federal law enforcement partners regarding searching their investigative records for any reference to MSP recruit candidates.”

