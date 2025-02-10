FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The former lead investigator in the Karen Read case is scheduled to once again go before the Massachusetts State Police trial board on Monday.

Suspended State Police Trooper Michael Proctor admitted to sending inappropriate texts about Read during her first trial.

He was relieved of duty and transferred out of the detective’s unit at the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office. Proctor remains on unpaid leave.

Proctor’s disciplinary hearing began last month. It continues Monday and his attorney has the ability to present evidence and call witnesses.

Read’s retrial is slated to begin in April.

Her first trial ended with a hung jury last July. On the witness stand, Proctor repeated disparaging text messages he sent about her, prompting defense attorneys to raise questions about the integrity of the investigation.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O’Keefe, with her SUV after a night of drinking, leaving him to die in a snowbank outside the home of another Boston police officer.

Read’s defense says she is being framed.

