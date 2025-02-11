DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The former lead investigator in the Karen Read murder case is still waiting for a disciplinary decision.

Michael Proctor will face a third hearing with the state police trial board in March, a continuance of Monday’s hearing.

Proctor admitted during testimony in the Read’s first trial to sending inappropriate messages about her. He was relieved of duty and remains on unpaid leave.

Read’s re-trial is slated to begin in April; her first trial ended with a hung jury last July.

On the witness stand, Proctor was asked about disparaging text messages he sent about her that prompted defense attorneys to raise questions about the integrity of the investigation.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe, with her SUV after a night of drinking.

Prosecutors say she left him to die in a snowbank outside the home of another Boston police officer.

Her defense says she is being framed.

