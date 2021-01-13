BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont State Police sergeant who was suspended from his job after allegedly praising the criminal insurgency that entered the U.S. Capitol last week has resigned, an official said Wednesday.

Lucas Hall, who worked out of the Shaftsbury barracks, resigned his position late Tuesday before the investigation into his conduct could be completed.

“His unconditional resignation was immediately accepted,” Public Safety Commissioner Michael Schirling said in a brief statement.

Schirling said the details of the investigation into Hall’s actions will be forwarded to the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council for consideration of sanctions that could include his decertification as a police officer.

Last week, an off-duty social media post in the name of Luke Hall praised what it called “the great Patriots in Washington DC. The time has come … Let’s gooooo!!!””

Schirling said last week that law enforcement officers have rights to their own opinions, but “advocating for the overthrow of the constitutionally defined democratic election process by force or violence violates our oath of office to uphold the Constitution.”

There is no listed phone number for Hall. A message sent to the Vermont Troopers Association to see if it could speak on Hall’s behalf was not immediately returned.

