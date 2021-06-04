NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspicious backpack with a note attached to it was found in the parking lot of the North Andover Mall on Friday, prompting a massive emergency response, officials said.

The backpack was found sitting in the lot outside Market Basket on Winthrop Avenue near Interstate 495, law enforcement sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

The note attached to the backpack read, “Please give me to my rightful owner,” sources added.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the backpack roped off with yellow caution tape as Massachusetts State Police bomb squad members examined it.

Crews used an X-ray device to scan the bag before they opened it and found a laptop, a wallet, and other items that were not deemed dangerous.

The mall was not evacuated during the incident.

The emergency response has since been ramped down.

An investigation remains ongoing.

