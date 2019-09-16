Suspicious death at NH transfer station ruled accidental

AUBURN, N.H. (WHDH) - The death of a man whose body was found at an Auburn, New Hampshire transfer station last May has been ruled accidental, officials said.

Workers at the transfer station found the body of William Bradley, 36, in a pile of refuse delivered to the facility on May 13. An autopsy determined Bradley died of asphyxiation.

The Attorney General’s office said Bradley was likely intoxicated when he entered a large Dumpster in Manchester for shelter, and was still inside the Dumpster when it was mechanically picked up and loaded into a garbage truck. That truck then emptied at the transfer station.

