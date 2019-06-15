Suspicious death in Goffstown, NH ruled homicide

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death Friday in Goffstown, New Hampshire has now been ruled a homicide, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Saturday.

Authorities investigating a suspicious death at a single-family home determined that Sally Miller, 72, of Goffstown, suffered a single gunshot wound, according to a release from the AG’s office.

Police responded to Miller’s home on Saturday to conduct a welfare check, where they found a deceased woman.

The homicide is under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 603-223-4381, or the Major Crime Unit Tip Line at 603-628-8477.

