Suspicious death in Laconia, NH ruled homicide

LANCONIA, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death Friday in Laconia, New Hampshire has now been ruled a homicide, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Saturday.

Authorities investigating a suspicious death at a home in Laconia determined that 57-year-old Wilfred Guzman, Sr. suffered blunt and sharp force injury to the head, according to a release from the AG’s office.

The investigation into Guzman’s death remains active.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Sergeant Matthew Amatucci of the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-4381.

