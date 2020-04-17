Suspicious death in Manchester ruled homicide

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A suspicious death in Manchester has been ruled a homicide, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said Friday.

Authorities investigating a suspicious death at a home on Brockton Street determined that 59-year-old Alan Beliveau suffered a single-gunshot wound to the chest, according to a joint release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald and Manchester Police Chief Carlo T. Capano.

Officers have identified all parties involved in the shooting and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Manchester Police Department Detective Unit at 603-668-8711.

