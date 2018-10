WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Christopher J. Wagner, and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean J. Rondeau announced the investigation early Monday morning.

No additional details were immediately available.

