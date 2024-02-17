SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting an investigation into the suspicious deaths of two people who were found dead in Salem, New Hampshire on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a single-family home found two dead adults inside, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Salem, New Hampshire Police Chief Joel Dolan.

Although the investigation is in the early stages, there does not appear to be any threat to the general public.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

