EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Exeter, New Hampshire after an elderly woman was found dead on Sunday.

Officers who responded to the death of an elderly woman on Front Street learned an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed she suffered blunt impact injuries and her death was not natural, according to a statement issued by Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall, and Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin.

Her name has not been released.

Investigators are speaking with other household members and there is no known threat to the general public.

No additional information was immediately released.

