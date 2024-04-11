FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Framingham after receiving an anonymous 911 call Wednesday evening, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s office.

At around 6 p.m., Framingham police responded to a home on Fenwick Street, where they found a man dead with “apparent trauma” to his body, the office said in a statement. Officers executed a search warrant, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy Thursday to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

On Thursday morning, investigators alerted area police departments to be on the lookout for a white Toyota Camry with New Hampshire license plates in connection with the suspicious death.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any danger to the public,” Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker said in a video posted to the department’s Facebook page.

“The neighborhood is a safe place. It’s quiet. Everybody’s in their house and everything,” neighbor Sophia Portuense said in an interview. “We don’t know what’s happening with other people.”

The property owner’s attorney, Tim Neeland, showed up at the home Thursday, saying he was securing the house and trying to figure out what happened.

Local and state police, along with the district attorney’s office, are investigating the death.

