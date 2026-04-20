HAVERHILL, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead in an apartment in Haverhill, New Hampshire, early Monday morning.

Officers responding to an apartment on Nelson Street found the man dead, according to Attorney General John M. Formella. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been announced.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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