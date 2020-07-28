Suspicious death investigation underway after man found dead in NH cemetery

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a suspicious death in Wolfboro, New Hampshire after a 52-year-old man was found dead in a cemetery Monday.

Officers responding the Pine Hill Cemetery found William Murray of Meredith dead at the scene, according to a joint release issued by Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald, New Hampshire State Police Colonel Nathan A. Noyes, and Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau Tuesday night.

New Hampshire’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie Duval has conducted an autopsy but is withholding the cause and manner of his death pending further investigation.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Kelly Healey of the New Hampshire State Police at 603-628-8477.

No additional information has been made available at this time.

