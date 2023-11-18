MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation after a man was found shot early Saturday morning in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said.

Officers were called to a reported motor vehicle crash in the area of 61 Lowell St. around 1 a.m. and then returned to the area an hour later for a reported shooting and found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Manchester police.

He was taken to Elliott Hospital, where he later died. His name has not been released.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

