NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in Nashua, New Hampshire following a fire in an apartment building that killed two people early Tuesday morning, officials said.

The Nashua Fire Department and Nashua Police Department responded to 19 Orange Street for a reported fire inside an eight-unit apartment building at approximately 3:26 a.m., according to a joint statement by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean P. Toomey, Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke, and Nashua Fire Chief Steve M. Buxton.

“It’s always challenging at night, that’s when you expect a lot of people to be sleeping, and so you know the urgency to get inside, to search, to make sure you get everybody accounted for,” said Nashua Fire Assistant Chief Adam Pouliot.

When crews arrived, they said seven of the nine residents had escaped the building.

“We had to run for our lives, two people passed away,” said Said Rwayane, a resident. “Somebody knocked on my door, and usually at three in the morning nobody knocks on my door. I tried to get out, and when I got out it was smoking. There was a lot of smoke so I had to get out.”

One resident, identified as Scott Thomas, 66, was removed by first responders and taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua, where he was later pronounced deceased, officials said.

The ninth resident was later located deceased inside the second-floor apartment of Gerald Gutekunst, 80. The man’s identity has not yet been confirmed, but Formella said it is believed to be Gutekunst.

Autopsies on both men are currently underway by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Formella said.

“Investigators are aware that Mr. Gutekunst was previously charged in connection with allegations of arson and threats of violence in Hudson in 2019. Following that incident, he was the subject of public court proceedings that included competency evaluations,” Formella said in a statement. “The criminal charges stemming from that incident were ultimately dismissed after Mr. Gutekunst was found not competent to stand trial and not restorable to competency. Investigators are reviewing information from prior contacts involving Mr. Gutekunst and public safety agencies, as part of their effort to determine the circumstances leading up to the July 21, 2026 fire and the deaths of Mr. Thomas and the adult male inside Mr. Gutekunst’s apartment.”

The building is considered a total loss.

Fire officials said it appears the fire started in the attic on the second floor. The cause is under investigation.

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