STOW, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Stow after a teen was found dead, officials said.

Officers conducting a well-being check at a home on Great Road around 4:30 p.m. spoke with Shane Curry 20, who for two hours refused to let them inside, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Stow Chief of Police Michael Sallese.

When they gained access, they found his girlfriend, Naveah Goddard, 17, dead inside. Curry was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

He has sincebeen charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death and additional charges are possible.

Curry is expected to be arraigned on Monday in Concord District Court.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)