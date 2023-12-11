EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in East Bridgewater after a woman was found dead outside, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a home on Belmont Street pronounced the woman dead at the scene, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office. Her name has not been released.

The woman’s body was turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Investigators say this does not appear to be a random act.

No additional information was immediately available.

