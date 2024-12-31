SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Somersworth, New Hampshire, officials announced Monday.

Members of the Attorney General’s Office responded to the scene of a suspicious death of a man following a reported shooting incident in the area of High School, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox