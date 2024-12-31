SOMERSWORTH, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Somersworth, New Hampshire, officials announced Monday.

Members of the Attorney General’s Office responded to the scene of a suspicious death of a man following a reported shooting incident in the area of High School, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)