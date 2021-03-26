Suspicious death investigation underway in Adams

ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Adams, officials announced Friday.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to East Hoosac Street and early evidence suggests the death appears to be an isolated incident, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Adams Police Department at 413-743-1212.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy in the coming days to determine the

manner and cause of the death and confirm the identity of the deceased.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

