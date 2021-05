CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a suspicious death in Concord, New Hampshire, officials said Friday.

Based on information gathered by investigators, it does not appear that there is an ongoing threat to the public, according to Attorney General John M. Formella.

No further details were immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)