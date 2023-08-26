DURHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Durham, New Hampshire, officials announced.

Officers are actively investigating the death of a man at 98 Bennett Road, according to a joint statement from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Executive Major Matthew S. Shapiro, and Deputy Chief David Holmstock of the Durham Police Department.

Investigators believe all parties involved have been identified and that there is no ongoing threat to the general public.

No additional information was immediately available.

