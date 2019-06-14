Suspicious death investigation underway in Goffstown, NH

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

The investigation was announced Friday by New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young, New Hampshire State Police Col. Christopher J. Wagner, and Goffstown Police Chief Robert Browne.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)