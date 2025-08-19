MADBURY, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Madbury, New Hampshire on Monday night, officials announced.

State and local police are conducting the investigation on Moharimet Drive, according to a joint statement issued by New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark B. Hall, and Madbury Police Chief Joseph McGann.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

